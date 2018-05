May 22 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 71.5 MILLION UNITS OF COMPANY AT C$1.40 PER UNIT

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CAPEX REGARDING DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS,CAPACITY EXPANSION, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: