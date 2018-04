BRIEF-Cannabis Wheaton Announces Acquisition Of Robinson's Cannabis

April 9 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ROBINSON’S CANNABIS

* ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ROBINSON’S CANNABIS TO ACQUIRE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ROBINSON’S

* UPON COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION, ROBINSON’S WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY

* SHAREHOLDERS OF ROBINSON'S ARE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF 9.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO