March 1 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP. AND SUNDIAL SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR $7,000,000 IN DEBT FINANCING

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - PROCEEDS TO BE USED BY SUNDIAL TO ADD TO FUND CONSTRUCTION OF CULTIVATION FACILITY LOCATED IN OLDS, ALBERTA