BRIEF-Cannabis Wheaton Income Signs Definitive Agreement With Streaming Partner Canntx Life Sciences

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH STREAMING PARTNER CANNTX LIFE SCIENCES INC.

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE CANNTX WITH $5 MILLION RELATED TO INITIAL COSTS FOR PHASE I CONSTRUCTION OF FACILITY

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS TO FUND CONSTRUCTION OF CO‘S CANNABIS PRODUCTION FACILITY LOCATED IN PUSLINCH, ONTARIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: