BRIEF-Cannabis Wheaton Updates On Initial Development Of FV Pharma Facility

March 16 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP. PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE INITIAL DEVELOPMENT OF FV PHARMA INC. FACILITY

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - TO DEVELOP, FINANCE ALL ASPECTS OF FV PHARMA’S FACILITY IN MUTUALLY AGREED PHASES OF CONSTRUCTION, OPERATIONS, OTHER PHASES​

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP - CO WILL RECEIVE 49.9% STREAM OF ALL CANNABIS PRODUCED AT FACILITY, UNDER DEAL WITH CANNABIS WHEATON, IN PERPETUITY​

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - CO, FV PHARMA WORKING TO FINALIZE FUNDING, TIMING OF DEVELOPMENT OF PHASE I WHICH IS ESTIMATED TO COST ABOUT $35 MILLION