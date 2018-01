Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cannae Holdings Inc:

* CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES CERIDIAN’S CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF A DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* CANNAE - ‍CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING CONFIDENTIALLY SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 TO SEC RELATING TO PROPOSED IPO OF ITS COMMON STOCK​