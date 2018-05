May 9 (Reuters) - Cannae Holdings Inc:

* CANNAE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS WITH $1.06 BILLION BOOK VALUE OF PORTFOLIO COMPANY INVESTMENTS, OR $14.95 PER SHARE

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.1 PERCENT

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $14.95 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 UNCHANGED FROM QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CANNAE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: