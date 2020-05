Cannara Biotech Inc:

* CANNARA PROPOSES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GLOBAL SHOPCBD.COM

* CANNARA BIOTECH - WILL ACQUIRE SHARES OF GLOBAL WHICH ARE NOT OWNED IN CONSIDERATION FOR ISSUANCE OF 23.3 MILLION SHARES

* CANNARA BIOTECH INC - WILL ACQUIRE SHARES OF GLOBAL AT DEEMED PRICE OF $0.10 PER PAYMENT SHARE UPON DEAL CLOSING