March 15 (Reuters) - Cannaroyalty Corp:

* CANNAROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* CANNAROYALTY - UNDERWRITERS WILL PURCHASE, ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 3.75 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT A PRICE OF $4.00 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)