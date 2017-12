Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc:

* CANNIMED COMMENCES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE AURORA HOSTILE BID; FILES PROXY AND DIRECTORS’ CIRCULARS; URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR GREEN PROXY IN FAVOUR OF THE NEWSTRIKE ACQUISITION, AND TO TAKE NO ACTION TO REJECT AURORA’S HOSTILE BID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)