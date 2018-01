Jan 15 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc:

* A SECOND LEADING INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISOR, GLASS LEWIS, RECOMMENDS CANNIMED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE NEWSTRIKE ACQUISITION

