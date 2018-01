BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics And Up Cannabis Inc Enter Definitive Supply Agreement For Medical Cannabis

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc:

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC. AND UP CANNABIS INC. (WHOLLY-OWNED LICENSED PRODUCER OF NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD.) ENTER DEFINITIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR MEDICAL CANNABIS

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS SAYS ANTICIPATED OVER COURSE OF INITIAL SUPPLY DEAL, CONTRACT COULD CONTRIBUTE ROUGHLY $15 MILLION IN REVENUE TO CO FROM OIL SALES

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - TERM OF AGREEMENT IS 15 MONTHS, SUBJECT TO RENEWAL BY PARTIES

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS- UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, UP CANNABIS TO PRODUCE, MAKE AVAILABLE TO CO UP TO 1,500 KG OF CANNABIS