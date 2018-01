BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics Announces Cannabis Distribution Agreement With Fagron NV

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc:

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH FAGRON NV

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ IS WORKING TO SUPPLEMENT ITS CANADIAN GMP COMPLIANT STATUS WITH GMP CERTIFICATION IN EUROPE FOR ITS CANNABIS PRODUCTS

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍FAGRON AND CANNIMED ANTICIPATE FIRST PRODUCT SALES INTO GERMANY WILL COMMENCE IN Q3 2018​

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ PRIMARY INITIAL FOCUS OF CANNABIS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH FAGRON NV​ ON GERMANY

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS- ‍FAGRON TO UTILIZE ITS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK TO MARKET, DISTRIBUTE CANNIMED MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS TO 17 SPECIFIED COUNTRIES​