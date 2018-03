BRIEF-CanniMed Therapeutics Reports Quarterly Net Earnings Of $5.3 Mln Vs Year-ago Loss Of $3.9 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - CanniMed Therapeutics Inc:

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍SALES OF $4.8 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE 41% HIGHER THAN Q1 2017​

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍TARGETING PRODUCTION EXPANSION WHICH IS ESTIMATED TO REACH 17,000 TO 21,000 KG WITHIN NEXT 24 MONTHS​

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY NET EARNINGS $5.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $3.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)