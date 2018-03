BRIEF-CannTrust Holdings Expands Internationally Through JV In Denmark With Stenocare

March 13 (Reuters) - Canntrust Holdings Inc:

* CANNTRUST™ HOLDINGS EXPANDS INTERNATIONALLY THROUGH JOINT VENTURE IN DENMARK WITH STENOCARE

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS - ‍ INITIALLY WILL SHIP PRODUCTS TO STENOCARE WITH PLANS TO DEVELOP, BUILD A FULL CULTIVATION AND PRODUCTION FACILITY IN DENMARK​

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - ‍CANNTRUST WILL RECEIVE A 25% EQUITY STAKE IN STENOCARE TOGETHER WITH RIGHT TO APPOINT HALF OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - ‍CONSTRUCTION OF FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q2 OF 2018​