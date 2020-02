BRIEF-CannTrust Holdings Inc - Canntrust Remains In Default Of Its Disclosure Obligations Under Securities Legislation

Feb 27 (Reuters) - CannTrust Holdings Inc:

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - CANNTRUST REMAINS IN DEFAULT OF ITS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS UNDER SECURITIES LEGISLATION

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - HAS TERMINATED OR LAID-OFF A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF ITS WORKFORCE

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - FACING VARIETY OF REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS, AND HAS SIGNIFICANT CONTINGENT LIABILITIES IN BOTH CANADA AND U.S.

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - AS OF JANUARY 31, 2020, CANNTRUST HAD A CASH BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $167 MILLION