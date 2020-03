BRIEF-Canntrust Holdings Inc - Covid-19 Could Further Delay Efforts To Reinstate Cannabis Licenses

CannTrust Holdings Inc:

* CANNTRUST PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING HEALTH CANADA REMEDIATION

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - COVID-19 COULD FURTHER DELAY EFFORTS TO REINSTATE CANNABIS LICENSES

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - REMAINS IN DEFAULT OF ITS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS UNDER SECURITIES LEGISLATION

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS - CONTINUE TO MONITOR CASH BALANCE AND OTHER FACTORS TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, ASSESS VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* CANNTRUST - HAS CONTINGENT LIABILITIES IN BOTH CANADA & U.S., INCLUDING FOR POTENTIAL CIVIL DAMAGES & POTENTIAL CRIMINAL, PENALTIES & FINES