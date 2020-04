April 14 (Reuters) - CannTrust Holdings Inc:

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - RECEIVED A CEASE TRADE ORDER ISSUED BY ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS - CEASE TRADE ORDER ISSUED BY OSC AS A RESULT OF CO’S FAILURE TO FILE AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)