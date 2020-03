March 18 (Reuters) - CannTrust Holdings Inc:

* CANNTRUST PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING TSX LISTING

* CANNTRUST - TSX HAS EXTENDED CURRENT MAR 25 DEADLINE FOR SATISFYING CERTAIN DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

* CANNTRUST - TSX REVIEWING CANNTRUST'S ELIGIBILITY FOR MAINTAINING ITS TSX LISTING