BRIEF-CannTrust Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing

March 18 (Reuters) - CannTrust Holdings Inc:

* CANNTRUST PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING TSX LISTING

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - TSX EXTENDS CANNTRUST’S DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS DEADLINE

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - TSX IS ALSO REVIEWING CANNTRUST’S ELIGIBILITY FOR MAINTAINING ITS TSX LISTING.

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - TSX HAS EXTENDED COMPANY’S CURRENT MARCH 25, 2020 DEADLINE FOR SATISFYING CERTAIN DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - TSX HAS DETERMINED TO DEFER ANY DELISTING DECISION UNTIL NO LATER THAN APRIL 16, 2020.

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - REQUESTED TSX TO PUSH DEADLINE BECAUSE CO WAS NOT CONFIDENT DISCLOSUERS COULD BE COMPLETED BY MARCH 25

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - CANNTRUST REMAINS IN DEFAULT OF ITS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS UNDER SECURITIES LEGISLATION

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - HAS TERMINATED OR LAID-OFF A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF ITS WORKFORCE

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - AS OF FEBRUARY 29, 2020, CANNTRUST HAD A CASH BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $159 MILLION