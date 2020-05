May 29 (Reuters) - CannTrust Holdings Inc:

* CANNTRUST RECEIVES NOTICE FROM HEALTH CANADA OF LICENSE REINSTATEMENT FOR ITS FENWICK FACILITY

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS - WILL IMMEDIATELY RECOMMENCE OPERATIONS AT FENWICK FACILITY, WHICH IS LOCATED IN NIAGARA REGION

* CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC - CANNOT PROVIDE AN EXACT TIMEFRAME FOR WHEN ITS PRODUCTS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: