BRIEF-Canntrust Says On April 6, Received Notice From TSX Of Its Intention To Delist Co's Shares Effective At Close Of Market On May 6

April 9 (Reuters) - CannTrust Holdings Inc:

* ON APRIL 6, RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE OF TSX’S INTENTION TO DELIST CO’S SHARES EFFECTIVE AT CLOSE OF MARKET ON MAY 6

* ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS ADVISED CO THAT STAFF WILL BE SEEKING A CEASE TRADE ORDER TO PREVENT ANY TRADING IN SHARES IN CANADA

* CANNTRUST HAS RECEIVED NOTICE OF RELIEF FROM HEALTH CANADA REGARDING COMPANY’S PARTIAL LICENSE SUSPENSION AT ITS NIAGARA FACILITY

* COMPANY WILL NOW BE PERMITTED TO PROPAGATE MOTHER PLANTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH AGREED UPON TERMS FROM HEALTH CANADA.

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CANNTRUST HAD A CASH BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MILLION.