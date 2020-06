BRIEF-Cano Health Advises Patients Of Potential Data Security Issue

June 12 (Reuters) - Cano Health LLC:

* CANO HEALTH ADVISES PATIENTS OF POTENTIAL DATA SECURITY ISSUE

* LEARNED ON APRIL 13, 2020 THREE EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNTS WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERPETRATOR

* MESSAGES FROM 3 EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNTS ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERPETRATOR MAY HAVE BEEN FORWARDED TO OUTSIDE EMAIL ACCOUNT WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE

* BELIEVES UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS MAY HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN MAY 18, 2018 AND APRIL 13, 2020

* INFORMATION IN COMPROMISED EMAIL ACCOUNTS DURING THAT TIME INCLUDED PATIENT NAMES AND OTHER INFORMATION, INCLUDING PII/PHI

* COMPANY HAS NOTIFIED LAW ENFORCEMENT AND WILL COOPERATE WITH ANY INVESTIGATION