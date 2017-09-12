BRIEF-Canoe.ca informs users of data breach

Sept 12 (Reuters) - TVA Group Inc:

* Notice of Canoe.ca data breach

* Canoe.ca informs users that some of its databases containing records from period of 1996 to 2008 have been breached​

* Canoe.ca launched a thorough investigation and found no evidence that compromised data contained any financial information​

* No data collected after 2008 has been compromised

* Informed RCMP, office of privacy commissioner and all relevant provincial privacy commissioners of security breach​

* Breached data did contain personal information pertaining to about 1 million anglophone, francophone users of Canoe sites from period​ in which breach occurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: