Jan 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* CANON TO SPEND UP TO 400 BILLION YEN ($3.53 BILLION) ON ACQUISITIONS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS - NIKKEI

* CANON AIMS TO TAKE IN 1.5 TRILLION YEN IN SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS OPERATIONS BY 2020 - NIKKEI