BRIEF-Canopy Growth And Canopy Rivers Announce Strategic Agreement With Livewell Foods

April 5 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH AND CANOPY RIVERS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH LIVEWELL FOODS

* AS PART OF DEAL, SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OF CERTAIN MILESTONES, CANOPY GROWTH AND CANOPY RIVERS, WILL EACH BE ISSUED EQUITY IN LIVEWELL

* ‍LIVEWELL HAS OPTION TO DRAW ON UP TO $20 MILLION OF DEBT FINANCING FROM CANOPY RIVERS TO SUPPORT LIVEWELL’S CONTINUED GROWTH INITIATIVES​

* LIVEWELL HAS ALSO RECEIVED AN INITIAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM CANOPY, FOR CANNABIS PRODUCTION AT OTTAWA PROJECT