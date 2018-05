May 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO LIST ON THE NYSE

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES SHARES WILL BEGIN TRADING ON NYSE BEFORE END OF MAY 2018

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - CANOPY GROWTH’S SHARES WILL TRADE ON NYSE UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “CGC”

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - CO’S SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE ON TSX UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “WEED” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: