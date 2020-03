BRIEF-Canopy Growth Announces Closure Of Two Canadian Greenhouses, Elimination Of About 500 Positions

March 4 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OPTIMIZATION PLAN IN CANADA

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - CLOSURE OF TWO CANADIAN GREENHOUSES

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - ELIMINATION OF APPROXIMATELY 500 POSITIONS.

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - EXPECTS TO RECORD ESTIMATED PRE-TAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $700 MILLION - 800 MILLION IN Q4 FISCAL 2020

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - NO LONGER PLANS TO BRING A THIRD GREENHOUSE ONLINE IN NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ONTARIO.

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - GREENHOUSES IN B.C. ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 3 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF LICENSED PRODUCTION SPACE

* CANOPY GROWTH- CANADIAN RECREATIONAL MARKET HAS DEVELOPED SLOWER THAN ANTICIPATED, CREATING WORKING CAPITAL & PROFITABILITY CHALLENGES ACROSS INDUSTRY

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - FACILITIES IN ALDERGROVE AND DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA ARE NO LONGER ESSENTIAL TO CO'S CULTIVATION FOOTPRINT