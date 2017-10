Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy Growth Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Canopy Growth Corp says Q1 revenue was $15.9 million, a 127% increase over three month period ended June 30, 2016

* Q1 loss per share C$0.03

* Q1 revenue view C$16.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canopy growth corp- inventory at June 30, 2017 amounted to $65.5 million versus $46.0 million as on March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: