Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS: FOCUSSED ON EXECUTION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* INVENTORY AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AMOUNTED TO $93.2 MILLION VERSUS $46 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017

* QTRLY REVENUE C$21.7 MILLION VERSUS C$9.8 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW C$24.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: