BRIEF-Canopy Growth Enters Agreement To Acquire Outstanding Shares Of Research Arm Canopy Health Innovations

May 15 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH ENTERS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF RESEARCH ARM CANOPY HEALTH INNOVATIONS

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - SHAREHOLDERS OF CHI WILL RECEIVE 0.3790 COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY FOR EACH COMMON SHARE OF CHI HELD

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - WILL ISSUE OPTIONS TO BUY SHARES OF CO FOR OPTIONS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED BY CHI AND CANOPY ANIMAL HEALTH

* CANOPY GROWTH - CO, CHI, CANOPY ANIMAL HEALTH ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH CO WILL BUY UNOWNED INTEREST IN CHI, CANOPY ANIMAL HEALTH

* CANOPY GROWTH - IN AGGREGATE, WILL ISSUE ABOUT 3 MILLION SHARES, HAVING VALUE OF $91.6 MILLION WITH OPTIONS HAVING “IN-THE-MONEY” VALUE OF $9.7 MILLION

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - CHI MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL REMAIN IN PLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)