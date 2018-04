BRIEF-Canopy Growth Enters Into Supply Agreement With Yukon Liquor Corp

April 18 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION ENTERS INTO SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH THE YUKON LIQUOR CORPORATION

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CANOPY GROWTH WILL SUPPLY YLC WITH UP TO 900 KG OF HIGH-QUALITY CANNABIS PRODUCT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - SUPPLY AGREEMENT IS CONDITIONAL UPON FEDERAL AND PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENTS ADOPTING NECESSARY REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY YUKON WITH CANNABIS PRODUCTS TO SERVE UPCOMING ADULT RETAIL MARKET