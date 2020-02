Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EXCLUDING PORTFOLIO RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN Q2 2020, NET REVENUE UP 13%

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS DECREASES TO $92 MILLION

* PLAN TO TAKE FURTHER STEPS TO REDUCE OUR COSTS AND RIGHT-SIZE OUR BUSINESS

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $123.8 MILLION VERSUS $83 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.49, REVENUE VIEW C$105.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: