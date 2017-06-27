FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 10:38 AM

BRIEF-Canopy Growth Q4 net loss $0.14 per share

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy growth corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and positioning for 2018

* Canopy growth corp - qtrly revenue of $14.7 million; a 50% increase over q3 fiscal year 2017

* Canopy growth corp - net loss in q4 fiscal 2017 $0.14 per basic and diluted share

* Canopy growth corp - inventory at march 31, 2017 amounted to $46.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.05, revenue view c$16.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

