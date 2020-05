BRIEF-Canopy Growth Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $3.72

May 29 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH REPORTS FULL YEAR AND 4TH QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES STRATEGIC REVIEW UPDATE

* RECORDED A PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $743 MILLION IN Q4

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $3.72

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED CORPORATE-OWNED RETAIL STORES IN MID-MARCH BUT RE-OPENED 20 STORES WITH REDUCED HOURS

* NET LOSS OF $1.3 BILLION; ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS OF $102 MILLION IN Q4 2020

* WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED MILESTONES FOR ACHIEVING POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA AND NET INCOME

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.59, REVENUE VIEW C$128.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: