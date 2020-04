BRIEF-Canopy Growth Says Organizational Changes Include A Headcount Reduction Of About 85 Full-Time Positions

April 16 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO GLOBAL OPERATIONS TO DRIVE STRATEGIC FOCUS

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY C$700-800 MILLION PRE-TAX CHARGE IN Q4 FISCAL 2020

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES INCLUDE A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 85 FULL-TIME POSITIONS

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO EXIT ITS OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA AND LESOTHO

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - WILL CEASE OPERATIONS AT ITS CULTIVATION FACILITY IN COLOMBIA