Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH-SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT WITH SOCIÉTÉ DES ALCOOLS DU QUÉBEC TO PROVIDE QUEBEC MARKET WITH 12,000 KILOS OF HIGH-QUALITY CANNABIS ANNUALLY​