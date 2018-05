BRIEF-Canopy Growth To Issue $374 Mln in Shares to buy remainder of BC Tweed JV

May 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH ENTERS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OUTSTANDING SHARES IN BC TWEED JOINT VENTURE

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - TO PURCHASE REMAINING 33% STAKE OF BC TWEED JOINT VENTURE INC NOT CURRENTLY OWNED BY COMPANY

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, WILL ISSUE UP TO $374 MILLION WORTH OF SHARES TO MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF BC TWEED

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - DEAL PAYMENTS MILESTONE-BASED AND WILL BE RELEASED OVER FOUR YEARS BASED UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN PRODUCTION MILESTONES

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - WILL ALSO PAY $1 MILLION IN CASH AS A NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT AGAINST PURCHASE PRICE