BRIEF-Canopy Growth To Temporarily Close Corporate Owned Retail Amid Response To Covid-19

March 17 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* CANOPY GROWTH TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE CORPORATE OWNED RETAIL AMID RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - HAS BEEN MONITORING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CANOPY GROWTH - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL CORPORATE-OWNED TOKYO SMOKE & TWEED RETAIL LOCATIONS ACROSS CANADA, EFFECTIVE AT 5:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME, MAR 17

* CANOPY GROWTH - DECISION AFFECTS 23 CORPORATELY-OWNED STORES IN NEWFOUNDLAND, SASKATCHEWAN, & MANITOBA, TWEED VISITOR CENTRE IN SMITHS FALLS, ON