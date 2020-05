BRIEF-Canopy Rivers Announces Organizational Changes To Streamline Operations

May 28 (Reuters) - Canopy Rivers Inc:

* CANOPY RIVERS ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES TO STREAMLINE OPERATIONS

* CANOPY RIVERS - MATERIAL REDUCTION IN CO’S OPERATING CASH OUTFLOWS, INCLUDES REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - REDUCING DIRECTORS’ COMPENSATION, MARKETING EXPENSES, AND GENERAL CORPORATE EXPENSES

* CANOPY RIVERS - TO FOCUS ON GENERATING POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FISCAL 2021

* CANOPY RIVERS - REAFFIRMS INTENTION TO REPURCHASE SUBORDINATED VOTING SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH NCIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: