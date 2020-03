March 2 (Reuters) - Canopy Rivers Inc:

* CANOPY RIVERS’ PHARMHOUSE JOINT VENTURE RECEIVES MILESTONE LICENCE AMENDMENT

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - PHARMHOUSE PLANS TO IMMEDIATELY RAMP UP PRODUCTION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS OFFTAKE AGREEMENTS

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - PHARMHOUSE HAS COMMITTED 50% OF ITS 2020 OUTPUT PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS