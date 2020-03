March 11 (Reuters) - Canopy Rivers Inc:

* CANOPY RIVERS PORTFOLIO COMPANY SECURES C$80.5 MILLION DEBT FINANCING ARRANGEMENT WITH CANOPY GROWTH

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - TERRASCEND’S UNIT, TERRASCEND CANADA INC. HAS ENTERED INTO AN C$80.5 MILLION LOAN FINANCING ARRANGEMENT WITH CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: