BRIEF-Canopy Rivers Posts Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.01

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Rivers Inc:

* CANOPY RIVERS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* CANOPY RIVERS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - DECISION TO WITHDRAW ITS ESTIMATED CY2020 ATTRIBUTABLE EBITDA GUIDANCE

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT HEADWINDS FOR CANNABIS SECTOR ARE TEMPORARY

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - ANTICIPATES CONTINUED VOLATILITY IN ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS, IN NEAR TERM

* CANOPY RIVERS - “IT WAS A CHALLENGING END TO 2019 FOR VALUATIONS OF PUBLICLY-TRADED CANNABIS COMPANIES”

* CANOPY RIVERS SEES IN LONG TERM, SHARE OF INCOME (OR LOSS) FROM EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES WILL HAVE A MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS