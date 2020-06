June 3 (Reuters) - Canopy Rivers Inc:

* CANOPY RIVERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* CANOPY RIVERS INC - IN TOTAL, RECOGNIZED IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $11.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER