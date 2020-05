May 20 (Reuters) - Cansino Biologics Inc:

* CANSINO BIOLOGICS AND PRECISION NANOSYSTEMS ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO CO-DEVELOP A COVID-19 RNA VACCINE

* CANSINO BIOLOGICS - AGREEMENT INCLUDES UNDISCLOSED PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES

* CANSINO BIOLOGICS - HAS RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE VACCINE PRODUCT IN ASIA (EXCEPT JAPAN) WITH PNI RETAINING RIGHTS FOR REST OF WORLD. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: