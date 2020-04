April 7 (Reuters) - Cansino Biologics Inc:

* INFORMED BY LAV MANAGEMENT THAT ALL CO’S OWNED BY LAV ENTITIES TO DISPOSE OF 4.108% OF TOTAL ISSUED H SHARES OF CO

* AFTER DISPOSAL, LAV ENTITIES WILL TOGETHER HOLD ABOUT 15.516% OF TOTAL ISSUED H SHARES OF CO