March 17 (Reuters) - Cansino Biologics Inc:

* CO & INSTITUTE OF BIOTECHNOLOGY, ACADEMY OF MILITARY MEDICAL SCIENCES JOINTLY DEVELOPING RECOMBINANT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

* JOINT DEVELOPERS SUBMITTED PRE-INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG REVIEW APPLICATION FOR AD5-NCOV TO REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

* INITIATED PREPARATION FOR CLINICAL TRIALS AND PRE-SCREENING OF VOLUNTEERS