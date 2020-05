BRIEF-Cantargia AB - Cantargia Presents New Preclinical Data

May 15 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB:

* CANTARGIA AB - CANTARGIA PRESENTS NEW PRECLINICAL DATA ON CAN04 IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY AT THE 2020 AACR ANNUAL MEETING

* CANTARGIA AB - ANTIBODY CAN04 BINDS IL1RAP WITH HIGH AFFINITY AND FUNCTIONS THROUGH BOTH ANTIBODY-DEPENDENT CELLULAR CYTOTOXICITY (ADCC) AND BLOCKADE OF INTERLEUKIN-1 SIGNALING

* CANTARGIA AB - RESULTS SHOW SYNERGISTIC/ADDITIVE EFFECTS OF COMBINING CAN04 WITH THREE DIFFERENT REGISTERED PLATINUM-BASED THERAPIES

* CANTARGIA AB - A PHASE I TRIAL INVESTIGATING CAN04 IN COMBINATION WITH AN IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR IS PLANNED TO START DURING 2020.

* CANTARGIA AB - NEW DATA IS PRESENTED SHOWING POTENT EFFECTS OF CAN04 WITH CISPLATIN ON TUMOR GROWTH IN A NOVEL ZEBRAFISH XENOGRAFT SCREENING SYSTEM FOR ANTI-CANCER DRUGS