BRIEF-Cantargia Acquires Cellerant IP On IL1RAP

March 10 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB:

* CANTARGIA ACQUIRES CELLERANT IP ON IL1RAP

* ACQUIRED IP INCLUDES A US PATENT ON IL1RAP AS A TARGET FOR ANTIBODY THERAPY IN LEUKEMIA

* ACQUISITION OF PATENT PORTFOLIO FROM CELLERANT THERAPEUTICS INC COVERING ASPECTS AROUND INTERLEUKIN 1 RECEPTOR ACCESSORY PROTEIN (IL1RAP)

* CELLERANT TO RECEIVE INSIGNIFICANT UPFRONT PURCHASE PAYMENT, WILL BE ENTITLED TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTY ON SALES COVERED BY CLAIMS IN ACQUIRED CELLERANT PATENTS, UNTIL THEY EXPIRE

* NO OTHER MILESTONE PAYMENT IS INCLUDED IN AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)