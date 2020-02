BRIEF-Cantargia Advances Development Of CAN04 Through Production Scale Up

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB:

* CANTARGIA ADVANCES DEVELOPMENT OF CAN04 THROUGH SUCCESSFUL PRODUCTION SCALE UP

* REACHED AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE IN DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ANTIBODY PROJECT CAN04, CURRENTLY IN CLINICAL PHASE IIA STUDIES FOR CANCER TREATMENT, WITH FIRST GMP BATCH OF CAN04 IN 2,000-LITRE SCALE

* UPSCALING MEANS THAT CANTARGIA SECURES PRODUCTION METHODOLOGY FOR LATER STAGE CLINICAL TRIALS WITH CAN04 AND TOWARDS COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)